HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) will hold its Annual Investor Information Meeting on:

Date: Friday, 10 June, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Location: Mandarin Ballroom, 36th Floor

Mandarin Oriental Hotel

80 Columbus Circle at 60th Street

New York NY 10023

Investors and other interested parties can participate either in person or via Webcast. Manning Rountree, CEO, said, "We will discuss White Mountains's operations and our outlook for the Company. Following a short presentation, my partners and I will answer your questions."

For your convenience we have also posted this announcement and the Webcast instructions on the Company's website at www.whitemountains.com. The Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Members and Proxy Statement, and 2021 Management Report are available online at www.envisionreports.com/WTM for viewing and downloading. These documents are also available on our website.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM. Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the Company's web site located at www.whitemountains.com.

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

To attend the meeting, please register at the White Mountains website. You may pre-register or register the day of the event.

For those attending via webcast, you may submit questions online. We request that online questions are submitted at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

To pre-register or submit questions, please follow these instructions.

Pre-Registration:

Access the White Mountains website: www.whitemountains.com

Click on the For Shareholders link at the top of the home page

link at the top of the home page On the Overview page, click on the hyperlink "2022 Annual Investor Meeting" under Upcoming Events

When prompted, enter the following:

Your full name and email address

Your company name, title and country

If you wish to submit a question, enter your question in the field provided

To attend the live Webcast, please follow these instructions.

Webcast Instructions:

Access the White Mountains website: www.whitemountains.com

Click on the For Shareholders link at the top of the home page

link at the top of the home page On the Overview page, click on the hyperlink "2022 Annual Investor Meeting" under Upcoming Events

When prompted, enter the following: Your full name and email address Your company name, title and country

You will now be connected to the meeting

CONTACTS:



Rob Seelig

Tel: (603) 640-2212

Jennifer Moyer

Tel: (603) 640-2210

