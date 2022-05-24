PR Newswire

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand of CNO Financial Group, invites fans to attend "Alzheimer's Association Awareness Nights" at upcoming Greensboro Grasshoppers Minor League Baseball home games in June. These promotional events will amplify the mission of the Alzheimer's Association and celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Bankers Life's continued support of the Association through its national Forget Me Not Days® campaign.

Fans are encouraged to wear purple and can attend these specially-themed nights on June 3, June 17 and June 24 at First National Bank field. The first 300 fans per game who visit the Bankers Life table on the concourse will receive purple sunglasses. Custom Alzheimer's awareness jerseys will be worn by players during the June 24 game and auctioned off to benefit the Alzheimer's Association – Western Carolina Chapter's The Longest Day® campaign. Each game will conclude with fireworks. To buy tickets for the games, visit gsohoppers.com.

"At Bankers Life, we see firsthand the impact that Alzheimer's and all other dementia have on our customers, their families and their caregivers," said Scott Goldberg, president of the consumer division at CNO Financial Group and a board member of the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter. "Through our Forget Me Not Days campaign, and community events like these, we can provide awareness and hope for a world without Alzheimer's."

Since 2003, CNO and Bankers Life has helped raise more than $6.9 million for the Alzheimer's Association through Forget Me Not Days collections and corporate donations. So far this year, the 20th anniversary campaign has raised over $50,000.

"We appreciate CNO and Bankers Life's efforts over the past 20 years to raise funds and awareness for a world without Alzheimer's," said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO from the Alzheimer's Association – Western Carolina Chapter. "Alzheimer's Association Awareness Nights provide the opportunity for us to talk about the impact Alzheimer's and all other dementia has and the care and support the Association can provide to local families."

Bankers Life is a Global Team for the Alzheimer's Association's The Longest Day campaign. The Longest Day is the day with the most light – the summer solstice. Leading up to and culminating on June 21, thousands of participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through an activity of their choice. Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

In 2021, CNO Financial Group helped deliver more than $2.5 million in total community impact to the neighborhoods where the company's associates live and work. In addition, more than 440 associates volunteered 8,500 hours in service to their communities, including donating time to virtual service projects supporting local causes. Learn more at www.cnoinc.com/Corporate-Responsibility/In-the-Community

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®.

About the Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter

The Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 49 central and western North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs and care consultations. For more information about Alzheimer's disease or the Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, visitalz.org/northcarolina or call (800) 272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us onFacebook,Twitter andInstagram.

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance and investment needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance and wealth management solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,000 exclusive agents, including 650 financial representatives working from more than 250 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

Bankers Life is the marketing brand of various affiliated companies of CNO Financial Group including, Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Bankers Life Securities, Inc., and Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. Non-affiliated insurance products are offered through Bankers Life Securities General Agency, Inc., (dba BL General Insurance Agency, Inc., AK, AL, CA, NV, PA).

Securities and variable annuities offered through Bankers Life Securities, Inc. Member, FINRA/SIPC (dba BL Securities Inc., AL, GA, IA, IL, MI, NV, PA). Advisory products and services offered by Bankers Life Advisory Services, Inc. SEC Registered Investment Adviser (dba BL Advisory Services, Inc., AL, GA, IA, MT, NV, PA).

