- EANS II Funding is a part of US Government Program for schools to address indoor air quality and purchase necessary supplies

- All three units in addition to filter replacements are included in the offerings

- Initial orders approved by state scheduled for deployment this summer in preparation for 2022 - 2023 school year

PHOENIX, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint'' or "the Company'') subsidiary, BOX Pure Air ("BOX" or "BPA"), a company dedicated to creating safe, clean indoor air zones to improve overall air quality and general health, announces prominent placement on approved vendor list for California EANS funds (Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools). BOX Pure Air being included on this list enables their team to offer deployment of American Made, Portable Certified HEPA Filtration units to schools across the state of California.

"We are excited that BOX Pure Air was included in this vendor selection. We have been primarily focused on addressing air quality concerns within schools, and BOX Pure Air brings a safe and reliable solution to these classrooms. The BOX team performs a building evaluation and is able to provide a custom solution for each specific space within these schools. The impact of air quality is key for children because kids are far more susceptible to long-term health damage from seasonal allergies, pollutants, or wildfire smoke in the air. Seeing the various layers of government get involved to address this concern puts more confidence on the long-term stability of this market. Indoor Air Quality is quickly becoming a global health crisis as continued research driven by the COVID pandemic continues to come to light, and we have a simple effective solution that addresses indoor air quality (IAQ) issues immediately. Market analysts report that the indoor air purification sector hit a record high of $12.26 billion in 2021, and they expect to see a growth rate of 8.1% until 2030 . This expansion is supported by the increasing concerns of airborne disease and the increase in general pollution as the population continues to grow at staggering rates," commented Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint.

The robust product catalog BOX Pure Air offers is prominently positioned in the vendor list and gives schools access to a wide variety of solutions that fit the bill to solve the indoor air quality concerns. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools program (EANS), the government made funding of approximately $2.75 billion available for schools to address business and educational disruptions caused by the pandemic. These solutions include inspecting and improving ventilation systems in addition to purchasing and deploying portable or fixed air purification units to address the indoor air quality within schools and mitigate exposure to airborne pollutants.

Addressing the quality of air students are breathing reaches far beyond the risk of viral or bacterial exposure. A study conducted by Harvard University highlights the improved cognitive performance in clean air environments versus environments with non-filtered air and high CO2 levels. These individuals experienced delayed response times and a reduction in accuracy and focus.

While the discussion around clean air in schools may appear to be a new topic within households, this health concern has been studied by scientists long before the pandemic brought it to light. Air pollution, whether from a viral threat, wildfire smoke or general smog, has been shown to have an impact on absenteeism within the nation's schools. The cost of a child missing school impacts more than just a disruption in the student's learning. Often, school funding is calculated by the number of children physically attending school. If a child misses school, this can negatively impact the funding allocated, which can have repercussions over time as districts experience budgeting constraints.

"Air pollution is harmful for not only the health but also the education and well-being of children in our communities. Even at relatively low levels that many people would not think to be harmful, air pollution is associated with increased school absences," reported Cheryl Pirozzi , assistant professor in the Division of Respiratory, Critical Care, and Occupational Pulmonary Medicine, and co-author of a study researching correlation between air quality and school attendance trends .

Over the past two years, students have spent an unprecedented amount of time outside of the classroom. Beyond the impact this had on educational development, many families reported a stop gap in their child's emotional and social development. Harvard Studies noted a rise in anxiety and poor ability to manage emotions, especially in elementary-aged children. Keeping students in the classroom, engaging with their peers and fostering their educational and social development should be a high priority for all levels of school leadership. Implementing a certified HEPA, plug-and-play air purification system is one component of a layered approach to getting these kids back to the routines and activities they so desperately need for positive growth and development.

About BOX Pure Air

Box Pure Air strives to provide the best products to help clean air through the deployment of high efficiency air purification technologies.

Contact Information: www.boxpureair.com

About SinglePoint Inc (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on social media for the latest updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

