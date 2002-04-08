PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI), the independent space industry group formed to advance interoperability in satellite and ground system networks, today announced the addition of five more new members, from across industry sectors, including:



Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers over 200 fully featured cloud-based services to commercial and government customers. This includes compute, storage, and analytics tools that help organizations across the global space industry scale their operations and focus on rapid innovation to build satellites, conduct space and launch operations, and reimagine space exploration.

Amergint Technologies provides software-based architecture, combines hardware and software in a single architecture and forms the “toolbox” to solve mission-critical challenges with its customers.

SpaceBridge, Inc. provides innovative satellite solutions for broadband interconnectivity, tactical defense, cellular backhaul and broadcasting segments.

Thinkom Solutions, Inc. manufactures low-profile antennas engineered expressly for high-speed connectivity in the most harsh, remote, and mobile environments.

TEMIX Communications is an innovative company with more than two decades of experience in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of satellite and wireless communication systems as well as telecommunication platforms and solutions for the broadcast and data markets.

“Movement towards system interoperability in space ground systems is clearly accelerating. It is particularly gratifying to see acceptance of the DIFI standard among such a diverse group of companies across all aspects of the supply chain, from GSaaS providers to component and antenna makers to systems engineers. We welcome their support,” commented Stuart Daughtridge, Chairman of DIFI and SVP for Advanced Technologies at Kratos.

DIFI members are coming together to support innovation and the digital transformation of space, satellite, and related network technologies through the development of industry interoperability standards. In August 2021, DIFI introduced version 1.0 of its interoperability standard based upon VITA 49, entitled IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard which can be downloaded at the Consortium’s website https://dificonsortium.org. This standard has already been specified in at least one major satellite communications RFI by the U.S. Army to support system interoperability.

The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) is an independent, international group of companies, organizations, and government agencies that have an interest in the interoperability of networks and ground systems supporting space-based operations. Launched in coordination with the IEEE-ISTO, DIFI’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that accelerates industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF, while discouraging vendor lock-in. The founding members of DIFI include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp. (OTCMKTS: INTEQ), Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), Microsoft, and the U.S. Navy. To learn more about DIFI Consortium and to view the complete list of current members, visit www.dificonsortium.org.

