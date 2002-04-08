WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, announced that Javier Echevarria has been named vice president and chief procurement officer. Echevarria will have responsibility for all aspects of the Company’s global procurement organization including supply chain operations and strategic sourcing. Echevarria will report to Eric Seip, senior vice president of global operations and chief supply chain officer.



Echevarria joins the Company from VVF Americas, a manufacturing and distribution company of personal care products and oleochemicals, where he served as chief executive officer. Before that, Echevarria held senior leadership roles within Glanbia and Avient Corporation. Earlier in his career, Echevarria worked for Procter & Gamble for 16 years primarily in procurement roles in Europe, Latin America, and the U.S.

“Javier is an accomplished global leader whose experience, stellar reputation and proven track record of past performance are exceptional,” said Seip. “Investing in leading talent in procurement and supply chain is critical as we identify efficiencies for our customers and scale for the future. We look forward to having an executive of Javier’s caliber join Ingredion.”

Echevarria earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and earned a bachelor’s degree in managerial economics and marketing from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.

Echevarria serves as a member of the board of directors for MedWish International.

Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2021 annual net sales of nearly $7 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets.





