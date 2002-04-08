NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Health today announced the launch of Humancare, a new healthcare communications agency dedicated to making humans care. Drawing on empathy, data-driven insights and creativity, the new agency creates experiences for providers and patients that inspire action and drive behavior change. Humancare’s capabilities include brand strategy, creative, brand engagement and more, helping humans be better, live better and get better.



The events of the last few years have compelled everyone to refocus on health. Health and wellness are more prominent and ubiquitous today than ever before. That’s why Humancare was formed—to help patients and providers care at every step of a brand’s journey by meeting them where they are and bringing value to what they value. Humancare recognizes that complexity marginalizes people, cutting them out of their own healthcare conversations. And by finding and telling simple truths, the agency helps humans connect to each other—and to their health.

“The introduction of Humancare is another testament to the beauty and strength of IPG Health, specifically in the diversity of agency brands, approaches and personas across the network,” said Dana Maiman, CEO of IPG Health. “In the increasingly crowded healthcare space, it’s never been more important for brands to focus on the humanity of patients and providers, and establish meaningful connections that address what matters most.”

Humancare is led by Greg Lao, Managing Director reporting into Tammy Fischer, Group President and long-standing IPG Health leader. The agency is a collaboration of scientists, artists and entrepreneurs who partner with clients combining HCP, DTC, DTP and beyond to tackle integrated assignments that bring a brand to life. Humancare’s clients include large and small companies, and everything in between.

“The vision for Humancare is to focus on understanding how to move people’s hearts and minds based on fundamental human truths,” said Greg Lao, Managing Director. “By understanding what drives human beliefs and behaviors, and unlocking deep human insights, we can create motivating, relevant and authentic brand experiences.”

About IPG Health

Home to FCB Health and McCann Health agencies, IPG Health is a global collective of the world’s most celebrated and awarded healthcare marketing agencies. We are 6,000+ people across six continents driven by a healthy obsession with creating novel marketing solutions, and harnessing creativity, technology, science and data to inspire behaviors that fuel better health. With 45+ agencies, including 18+ specialized units, our integrated approach to a broad range of communications capabilities ensures we can help clients improve outcomes and quality of life for healthcare audiences around the world. Our clients include the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as countless startups, biotech companies, biopharma companies and a variety of life science companies. IPG Health was recognized as “Network of the Year” at the 2022 Manny Awards and is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (: IPG). Visit ipghealth.com to learn more.

