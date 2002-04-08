The connected sports company adds another multi-sport travel destination facility to its growing list of partners; PlaySight’s live streaming and video tech to be installed

BALTIMORE, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. ( CNXA) ( www.connexasports.com ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, PlaySight Interactive ( www.playsight.com ) is partnering with Prairie Trail Sports Complex ( www.prairietrailsc.com ), set to open Fall 2022 in Ankeny, Iowa. Prairie Trail SC is the newest multisport complex to bring PlaySight’s industry-standard live streaming and performance video platform to its facilities, including four basketball courts and four volleyball courts, joining industry leaders such as LakePoint Sports and IMG Academy who trust Connexa Sports for their sports video technology needs.

David Lane, Owner and Program Director at Prairie Trail, opted to go with PlaySight over other sports video platforms on the market. “We felt that PlaySight provided the best quality of stream amongst the companies we researched. We also felt the cost structure gave us the greatest control of how we offered it to our fans.” PlaySight recently announced an expanded partnership with IMG Academy and works with other similar facilities across the country that attract elite youth sports, both local and travel. “Our goal is to provide an experience that will encourage parents and athletes to demand that their coaches and club directors participate in as many tournaments and activities at our facility as possible. Live streaming and game video archives are essential to that experience, and we feel that PlaySight is the right company for us.”

Driving a better playing, coaching and fan experience was key to the decision behind adding PlaySight for Prairie Trail. “Multiple camera angles, motion tracking technology, an on-demand video library of games, and an easy-to-follow dashboard will provide our athletes and fans with a great pre-game, in-game, and post-game experience,” continued Lane.

With youth sports and travel tourism coming back in a big way this summer, facilities are looking for ways to enhance the value offering to parents who attend in-person, and family members who want to follow along from home. “With parents having multiple kids in multiple sports and multiple venues on a weekend, having PlaySight at our facility provides parents the ability to be a part of everyone’s weeknight and weekend activities. Family and friends across the country can join in on the experience as well,” said Facility Director Brady Randall.

Through PlaySight, Connexa Sports provides the video technology and live streaming capabilities for many multi-sport facilities, collegiate athletic departments, and pro teams, leagues, federations, academies, and facilities all over the world. Hundreds of thousands of athletes, coaches and fans trust it daily for automated production live stream broadcasts, multi-angle video recording, performance analysis, content monetization and much more. Since inception in 2015, PlaySight’s technology has become the standard for high-quality sports video throughout the industry.

-XX-

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa Sports is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, Gameface.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With over one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports Contact Information:

[email protected]

(443) 407-7564

www.connexasports.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.