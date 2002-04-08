NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company, Precipio, Inc. ( PRPO) , today announced that Keith Meadors has joined Precipio as its Senior Vice President of its Products Division, to manage and drive company growth and market share.



Keith brings over 30 years of executive experience in various healthcare organizations, including his recent position as Vice President of Marketing at Fresenius Kabi , a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies based in Bad Homburg, Germany with U.S Headquarters in Lake Zurich, Illinois. During his 8-year tenure, Keith’s organization expanded its product portfolio to include the Agilia Infusion System, IV Solutions, and Halo CSTD. Keith also led the marketing business efforts in the recent acquisition of Ivenix, Inc. for a combined purchase price of $240 million.

Prior to that, Keith held several roles at Hospira (acquired by Pfizer in 2015 for $17 billion), where he was District Manager, Manager of Pricing & Strategic Contracting, and District Sales Manager. Keith also worked at Becton Dickinson Diagnostics Systems, a global leader of products and instruments used for diagnosing infectious diseases, in a variety of sales, marketing, and business development roles.

“I’m thrilled to have Keith join the team at Precipio. His breadth of experience and expertise is exactly what we need in the Products Division,” said Ilan Danieli, Precipio’s CEO. “Keith’s addition to the team further emphasizes the potential the company sees in the Products Division, and the importance of bringing in talent of his caliber, to capitalize on the company’s potential.”

“It is an honor to join the distinguished Precipio team, and I am thrilled to share my own expertise and knowledge of product growth and development with the Products Division team. It is my mission to lead the Products Division forward to boost revenues, gain greater visibility and market reach,” stated Keith Meadors, SVP of Products Division of Precipio.

About Precipio

Precipio has built a robust specialty cancer diagnostics platform that enables the rapid development of highly differentiated, proprietary clinical diagnostics products which provide superior clinical, operational, and economic benefits to laboratories worldwide. Precipio leverages its relationships with world-class academic institutions, coupled with its in-house clinical laboratory which enables its internal product development and testing engine to create and offer proprietary tests and reagents that enhance diagnostic accuracy, and improve patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and the company, on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Except for historical information, statements about future volumes, sales, growth, costs, cost savings, margins, earnings, earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, cash flows, plans, objectives, expectations, growth or profitability are forward-looking statements based on management’s estimates, beliefs, assumptions and projections. Words such as “could,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations, or could affect the company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, include the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the company’s business, operations and employees and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as updated from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The company’s forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current views, beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the federal securities laws.