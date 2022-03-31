PR Newswire

Beyond the Huddle Memorial Day Event Honors Retired Servicepeople in Las Vegas

CALABASAS, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) ("American Homes 4 Rent" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for lease, is teaming up with Merging Vets & Players (MVP), a non-profit organization that provides a peer-to-peer support community for combat veterans and former professional athletes once the uniform comes off, to sponsor a local community event in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 25.

"MVP coaches our vets and athletes to be proud of their scars, and to use what they experienced on the battlefield or football field to empower them through the transition," said Jay Glazer, Fox NFL Insider, and co-founder of MVP alongside Nate Boyer, who served in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret before training with the Seattle Seahawks. "Every year, we organize this special event around Memorial Day to honor and celebrate the retired servicepeople and professional athletes in our communities who are reintegrating into civilian life after high-impact, purpose-driven careers. With the backing of corporate sponsors like American Homes 4 Rent, we're proud to be able to host a safe and supportive space for our members to come together on what is, for many, a difficult time of the year."

The event, themed Beyond the Huddle Memorial Day, will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lorenzi Park. It will feature a youth exhibition baseball game, catered food and beverages, live music, a step-and-repeat, and a ceremony with guest speakers, including Joshua McLeod, Senior Vice President of Management Operations and Strategic Initiatives of American Homes 4 Rent, who proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"At American Homes 4 Rent, we recognize the significant contributions of our team members who served our country, as well as the unique challenges they may face when embarking on this second career," said Bryan Smith, Chief Operating Officer of American Homes 4 Rent. "This National Military Appreciation Month, we're honored to support MVP's tremendous efforts to uplift and support the veterans in our community, including several of our team and leadership members. We remain committed to investing in both their professional and personal well-being."

This will be an invitation-only event, including MVP members, American Homes 4 Rent employees, and their respective families.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2022, we owned 57,984 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

About Merging Vets and Players

Merging Vets and Players (MVP) was created in 2015 by Jay Glazer (NFL Insider/Analyst) and Nate Boyer (Army Green Beret/NFL Alumni) to address the similar challenges combat veterans and former pro athletes face when the uniform comes off. Through weekly sessions consisting of fitness and peer-to-peer support, MVP is a community that allows members to lean on one another while navigating the labyrinth of transition, creating a new team of accountability and trust. The sessions consist of a 30 - 45 minute workout followed by The Huddle, an hour of peer-on-peer support to remind each other of their strength, even when it doesn't seem clear. This is where members share their challenges in transition and offer each other support, resources, and connection. MVP coaches our vets and athletes to be PROUD OF THEIR SCARS and use what they experienced on the battlefield, playing field, and cage to EMPOWER them through the transition. We don't run from mental health challenges; we tackle them as a team.

MVP currently operates seven in-person chapters (Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Seattle, Dallas) and two virtual options. Since 2015, our program has reached over 2,000 combat veterans and former professional athletes and averages over 10,000 hours of programming per year. MVP has positively impacted its members physically, emotionally, and mentally, with members achieving milestones in their path to healing, including weight loss, transition from homelessness, mental health, careers, and among other successes. To learn more visit www.vetsandplayers.org

