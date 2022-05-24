SHELL PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shell plc announces the poll results on the resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at Central Hall Westminster, Storey’s Gate, Westminster, London, SW1H 9NH. Resolutions 1-20 were carried and resolution 21 (Shareholder resolution) was not carried.
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business at the Annual General Meeting, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1
|Receipt of Annual Report & Accounts
|4,469,477,767
|98.43
|71,091,532
|1.57
|4,540,569,299
|60.82%
|15,067,658
|2
|Approval of Directors’ Remuneration Report
|4,346,283,705
|95.92
|184,753,614
|4.08
|4,531,037,319
|60.69%
|24,598,418
|3
|Appointment of Sinead Gorman
|4,516,521,089
|99.48
|23,417,006
|0.52
|4,539,938,095
|60.81%
|15,675,553
|4
|Reappointment of Ben van Beurden
|4,496,569,558
|99.24
|34,290,352
|0.76
|4,530,859,910
|60.69%
|24,761,284
|5
|Reappointment of Dick Boer
|4,474,674,800
|98.51
|67,820,033
|1.49
|4,542,494,833
|60.84%
|13,126,425
|6
|Reappointment of Neil Carson
|4,491,217,829
|98.88
|51,083,981
|1.12
|4,542,301,810
|60.84%
|13,317,337
|7
|Reappointment of Ann Godbehere
|4,458,461,056
|98.15
|83,907,506
|1.85
|4,542,368,562
|60.84%
|13,244,853
|8
|Reappointment of Euleen Goh
|4,479,743,495
|98.62
|62,636,105
|1.38
|4,542,379,600
|60.84%
|13,240,198
|9
|Reappointment of Jane Holl Lute
|4,514,627,950
|99.39
|27,643,508
|0.61
|4,542,271,458
|60.84%
|13,345,259
|10
|Reappointment of Catherine Hughes
|4,472,378,257
|98.46
|70,125,060
|1.54
|4,542,503,317
|60.84%
|13,117,075
|11
|Reappointment of Martina Hund-Mejean
|4,533,297,371
|99.80
|9,092,680
|0.20
|4,542,390,051
|60.84%
|13,230,216
|12
|Reappointment of Sir Andrew Mackenzie
|4,229,127,499
|93.12
|312,416,135
|6.88
|4,541,543,634
|60.83%
|14,070,548
|13
|Reappointment of Abraham (Bram) Schot
|4,510,980,924
|99.32
|30,852,332
|0.68
|4,541,833,256
|60.83%
|13,768,612
|14
|Reappointment of Auditors
|4,498,735,944
|99.88
|5,326,757
|0.12
|4,504,062,701
|60.33%
|51,567,695
|15
|Remuneration of Auditors
|4,536,967,618
|99.88
|5,577,382
|0.12
|4,542,545,000
|60.84%
|13,084,173
|16
|Authority to allot shares
|4,454,082,528
|98.05
|88,725,174
|1.95
|4,542,807,702
|60.85%
|12,831,705
|17
|Disapplication of pre-emption rights*
|4,490,698,350
|98.92
|48,830,150
|1.08
|4,539,528,500
|60.80%
|16,095,313
|18
|Authority to make on market purchases of own shares*
|4,487,609,043
|98.83
|53,240,550
|1.17
|4,540,849,593
|60.82%
|14,778,954
|19
|Authority to make off market purchases of own shares*
|4,485,657,888
|98.79
|54,853,594
|1.21
|4,540,511,482
|60.82%
|15,114,434
|20
|Shell’s Energy Transition Progress
|3,525,014,244
|79.91
|886,272,022
|20.09
|4,411,286,266
|59.08%
|144,341,223
|21
|Shareholder resolution*
|906,494,546
|20.29
|3,560,626,618
|79.71
|4,467,121,164
|59.83%
|88,507,794
* Special resolution
Please note that a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English Law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution.
Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said: “Shareholder support is critical as our business continues to change and we work towards our target to become a Net-Zero Emissions energy business by 2050. We are pleased that the overwhelming majority of shareholders continue to support Shell, our energy transition strategy and the progress we have made in the past 12 months. We are on the right track. We are also encouraged by the reduced support for Shareholder Resolution number 21 but recognise there is still work to do. We will consult shareholders to understand these votes and formally report back to investors within six months."
May 24, 2022
Linda Coulter
Company Secretary
Shell plc
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.