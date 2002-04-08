SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of AbbVie, Inc. (AbbVie) (: ABBV) against certain of its officers and directors.



If you have continuously owned AbbVie shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/AbbVieInc2

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AbbVie from October April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie’s securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of AbbVie shares, and have continuously held since/before April 30, 2021 , you may have standing to hold AbbVie harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.