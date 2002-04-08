BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq - RDUS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Radius will be acquired by Gurnet Point Capital (“Gurnet Point”) and Patient Square Capital (“Patient Square,” and together with Gurnet Point, the “Buyers”). The Buyers will acquire all shares of the Company for $10.00 per share in cash plus a CVR of $1.00 per share payable upon TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) net sales reaching $300 million (inclusive of U.S. sales and Japan royalties or supply payments based on supply of TYMLOS for sale in Japan) during any consecutive 12-month period prior to December 31, 2025. The investigation concerns whether the Radius Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the Buyers are paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $23.00 for the Company’s shares.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - FSTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, F-star will be acquired by invoX Pharma (“invoX”). invoX will acquire all shares of the Company for $7.12 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the F-star Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether the InvoX is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $9.38 for the Company’s shares.

Adara Acquisition Corp. ( American- ADRA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Adara, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (“Alliance Entertainment”), a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, and collectibles, and result in Alliance Entertainment becoming a publicly-listed company. Adara shareholders will retain ownership of 18.85% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Adara Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq - MUDS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Mudrick II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Blue Nile, Inc. (“Blue Nile”), an online retailer of GIA graded, conflict-free diamonds, diamond engagement rings, and fine jewelry, and result in Blue Nile becoming a publicly-listed company. Mudrick II shareholders will retain ownership of 37% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Mudrick II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

