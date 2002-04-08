LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 12, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) ( UPST) securities between March 18, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, Upstart announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart’s Chief Financial Officer cited “rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $43.52, or 56%, to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) that, as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

