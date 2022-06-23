SHADY SHORES, Texas, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the highly anticipated opening of Lakeside at Cielo Ranch, a boutique community of only 29 single-family homes ideally situated near Lewisville Lake in desirable Shady Shores. The sales center is now open at 1240 McClintock Drive in Shady Shores, and the model home is under construction and anticipated to open in early 2023.

Lakeside at Cielo Ranch is a luxury community offering serene seclusion and spacious living while showcasing Toll Brothers craftsmanship. Home designs include one- and two-story single-family homes from 3,200 to over 4,200 square feet of living space. Priced from the mid-$700,000s, homes include large home sites, open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, 3- to 4-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features.

Residents of Lakeside at Cielo Ranch will enjoy living just 7.5 miles from Highland Village for fine dining and shopping, as well as convenient access to I-35E. Exclusive onsite amenities include a community clubhouse, outdoor pool, and tennis court.

“We are excited to welcome home buyers to Lakeside at Cielo Ranch within the established community of Shady Shores,” Rob Paul, Group President of Toll Brothers in Texas. “Ideally located near the shores of Lewisville Lake, this boutique community of just 29 distinctive new homes will truly be something special.”

Home buyers will experience the national award-winning Toll Brothers Dallas Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Studio allows buyers to browse through a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home. Toll Brothers communities offer top name-brand included features such as gourmet kitchens with granite or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 42” cabinets; rich hardwood flooring; Kohler plumbing fixtures; and more.

For more information on Lakeside at Cielo Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Dallas, call (855) 289-8656 or visit http://TollBrothers.com/Dallas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

