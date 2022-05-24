PR Newswire

PASADENA, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alurx welcomes two new members to its Medical & Expert Council: Dr. Erum Ilyas, a Board Certified Dermatologist focused on medical dermatology and skin cancer treatment, and Dr. Alexis Peraino, a Board Certified Internist passionate about disease prevention for health and longevity. They join the AMEC, a diverse team of physicians and experts established during the pandemic, and dedicated to creating new wellness products and sharing education and research. "Dr. Ilyas and Dr. Peraino are trail-blazing women, both highly regarded in their professions. They provide a trusted, comprehensive and science-based approach to health and overall wellness. We look forward to their contribution as we build our Wellness App," says Julia Stewart, Alurx Founder & CEO.

Dr. Erum Ilyas is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, and a Fellow of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. She recently merged her thriving practice with the largest Dermatology practice in the Northeast and has been recognized numerous times as a "Top Doctor" in Pennsylvania by Main Line Today and Philadelphia Magazine. Dr. Ilyas' critical work has helped provide free access to dermatology services in remote clinics via teledermatology. She is a mentor for medical and business students as well as a tireless advocate for skin cancer prevention. Her ongoing research focuses on improving skin health through more sun-resistant clothing and reducing the impact of sunscreen on marine life. In 2017, she founded AmberNoon, a line of sun-protective clothing. She is frequently quoted in Oprah Magazine, Martha Stewart Living, PopSugar, Huffington Post, Refinery29, MSN, Men's Health, and Reader's Digest.

Dr. Alexis Peraino, formerly Chief Resident at Cedars-Sinai Los Angeles and recipient of the Ben Newman MD Humanitarian Award in 2005 and 2006, is Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Peraino is passionate about disease prevention, exercise physiology and longevity. She has developed a comprehensive approach to patient care combining prevention and evidence-based medicine to ensure a balanced lifestyle approach to overall health. She is a frequent lecturer focusing on exercise physiology, nutrition, fitness and preventive care. In 2015, Dr. Peraino authored a chapter in The Clinician's Guide to the Treatment of Obesity: Physical Activity and Writing an Exercise Prescription. She is currently a member of the American College of Physicians and was elected to fellowship in January of 2017.

AMEC members are focused on addressing consumer's daily wellness needs with vetted, effective vitamins, skincare, dietary supplements, expert advice and rituals.

About Alurx

Since 2020, Alurx provides health-conscious individuals with a consistent, proven and effective line of wellness solutions, from vitamins to tutorials and expert advice.

About Julia Stewart

Julia Stewart, Founder & CEO of Alurx is on a mission – to enable wellness for all. As a member of Fortune magazine's list of Top 50 Most Powerful Women in the U.S., Julia has built and grown successful hospitality brands for over 40 years like Taco Bell, Applebee's, IHOP, and Dine Brands Inc. Julia has always thrived to maintain her wellness routine and understands the benefits of maintaining a balance between body, mind, and spirit. Julia Stewart is an active philanthropist, sponsoring organizations such as Lupus LA, Children's Bureau, and is a founding member of Women's Foodservice Forum. Julia also serves as an independent Director for Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY), Fogo de Chao's Restaurants, and Bite Acquisition, Corp. (NYSE: BITE). Julia is a sought-after speaker and a guest lecturer at the UCLA, Anderson School of Management Leadership Series.

