ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 17th, the second season of David Meltzer's late-night entrepreneurial show "Office Hours" premieres on Apple TV and will be available in more than 100 countries around the world upon its release. Office Hours features billionaires, millionaires, entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes and entertainers to talk about success, failure, and everything in between. Hosted by Author, Speaker, and Entrepreneur, David Meltzer.

Season 2 features appearances from Daymond John from Shark Tank, entrepreneur and best-selling author Ed Mylett, US Olympic beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings, chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, New York Times best-selling author, researcher, lecturer, and corporate consultant Dr Joe Dispenza, "The Iceman" Wim Hof, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Enterprises, Cardone Capital, international speaker, entrepreneur, and author of The 10X Rule.

Alongside Host David Meltzer, will be his star-studded co-hosts, including Jayson Waller, the host of True Underdog Podcast and CEO of Pink Energy, Thomas "T.J." Colaiezzi, Founder & CEO of LifeBrand, Kim Perell, CEO & Founder of 100.co, and Rory Cutaia, CEO of Verb Technologies (NASDAQ: VERB).

Providing the "Junior Achievement Impact Honoree'' this season is renowned business leader, CEO, and founder of VoteBash, Martijn Atell. Each episode, the global social voting platform will be acknowledging one entrepreneur for the positive impact that they are making on the world.

Junior Achievement Worldwide one of the largest non-governmental organizations and has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for its work empowering the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Asheesh Advani, CEO of Junior Achievement Worldwide, will serve as a special guest for one episode, joining David Meltzer, who is also the organization's Chief Chancellor.

This season's Executive Spotlights will feature trailblazing entrepreneurs including Ryan Ellis, CEO of TravisMathew Apparel, Thaddeus Gala, CEO of The Guardians, and Tushar Nadkarni, chief growth and product officer at Celsius Network.

"I'm so excited for this new season to launch on one of the world's most popular streaming platforms, Apple TV," explains Executive Producer, David Meltzer. "It's my mission to create content that gives entrepreneurs the tools to be their best, and I can't wait to share this new season with the world."

About the Host:

David Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world's top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

David is the Executive Producer of the Apple TV series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur's #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World's Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix: His life's mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing… VALUE. In all his content, and communication that's exactly what you'll receive.

