PR Newswire

WESTERLY, R.I. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Best Places to Work honorees were recognized on Wednesday, June 8 in a ceremony at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, RI and Washington Trust was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island in the enterprise employer category by Providence Business News for the 12th year in a row. The company ranked in second place out of the eight employers in the enterprise category. Washington Trust was also presented with the 'Community Spirit Award' at the event for the team's enthusiasm and company pride.

"We're proud to be considered an employer of choice and are excited to have been named to the list of Rhode Island's Best Places to Work for the twelfth consecutive time," said Edward O. "Ned" Handy, Chairman & CEO. "It's truly the dedication of our employees, as well as the commitment to excellence and spirit of teamwork throughout the company, that make Washington Trust such a special place to work."

The Best Places to Work Awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Rhode Island through a review of various HR policies and employee satisfaction survey results. The surveys captured feedback about life at Washington Trust, soliciting input on work environment, morale, benefits, and growth opportunities that the bank offers.

Washington Trust employees enjoy a comprehensive benefits package, which includes health and welfare benefits, paid time-off, work-life program, and a 401(k). The organization is committed to cultivating and promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce and offers a robust suite of programs to support employee wellness, including rewards and reimbursement incentives, discount programs, virtual and in-person webinars and events, screening programs and more.

To explore opportunities to join the team at Washington Trust, visit the Careers page here.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-named-as-one-of-rhode-islands-best-places-to-work-for-twelfth-consecutive-year-301566885.html

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company