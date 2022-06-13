PR Newswire

The Company will produce engineered steel pipe for the Central Utah Water Conservancy District project.

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, has been selected by Ames Construction and the Central Utah Water Conservancy District to manufacture engineered steel pipe for Salem Reach 1 of the Spanish Fork Santaquin Pipeline Project.

The Salem Reach 1 portion of the Spanish Fork Santaquin Pipeline will extend the Utah Lake System pipeline from Spanish Fork through Salem towards its terminus in Santaquin. The Utah Lake System pipeline is a feature of the Bonneville Unit of the Central Utah Project ("CUP"), the largest and most complex water resources development project undertaken by the Department of Interior in the State of Utah.

The CUP project was originally authorized under the Colorado River Storage Project Act of 1956 and develops a portion of Utah's share of the Colorado River, as set out in the Colorado River Compact of 1922. The Central Utah Water Conservancy District treats and delivers over 100 million gallons of water per day to their service district by managing the CUP project.

Northwest Pipe Company is manufacturing over 2,500 tons of 60-inch diameter engineered steel pipeline with cement mortar lining and a tape wrap coating with a cement mortar overcoat. The Company is producing approximately 12,200-feet of pipe for the project at the Tracy, California, facility and expects delivery to start in the third quarter of this year.

"Utah continues to see steady growth in population and the Central Utah Project is critical to ensuring that clean, reliable water is delivered to the 1.5 million plus residents in the District," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "We are pleased to be part of the solution that will provide a sustainable water source for the central Utah communities."

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

