BEIJING, June 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited ( MF) (“Missfresh” or the “Company”), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it has received a written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated June 2, 2022, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until November 29, 2022, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by November 29, 2022, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.

The Nasdaq notification letter does not affect the Company’s business operations, and the Company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance within the prescribed grace period.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited is an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry. The Company invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through the “Missfresh” mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 37 minutes, on average.

Leveraging its core capabilities, Missfresh launched an intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. Missfresh has also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their business digitally.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.missfresh.cn.

