DENVER, CO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CBD Global Sciences Inc., dba Global Sciences Inc. ( CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt: GS3.F) (Munich: GS3.MU) (the "Corporation") provides this third bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"). In the Corporation’s initial default announcement of April 19, 2022 (the "Default Notice"), the Corporation announced the delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Financial Statements") and related management’s discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by the prescribed filing deadline.

As previously announced in the Corporation’s press releases, the Corporation applied for and was granted a management cease trade order in respect of the delayed Annual Filings (the "MCTO") by the Alberta Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer from trading in the Corporation’s securities for so long as there are filings that are outstanding under applicable securities laws. The MCTO does not affect the ability of the general investing public to trade in the Corporation’s securities.

The audit of the Annual Financial Statements is in progress and the Corporation continues to expect to file the Annual Filings on or before July 1, 2022.

The Corporation confirms that since the Default Notice: (i) there is no material change to the information set out in the Default Notice that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Corporation in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Corporation under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.

Furthermore, the Corporation anticipates that its interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications will not be filed by the prescribed filing deadline and will be filed after the Annual Filings are completed and filed.

The Corporation will continue to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements set out above.

ABOUT GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., dba Global Sciences Inc. has become a multifaceted company focused on utilizing the Industrial Hemp plant to create a Healthier Way of Living. Its website can be found at www.globalsciences.ca. Global Sciences, Inc. is a hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns multiple brands like the name Aethics™ www.aethics.com and CANNAOIL™ www.cannaoilshop.com, offering CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products, and confectionery products. Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold online through select distributors and brick-and- mortar retailers.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Global Sciences Holdings, Resinosa LLC, www.resinosa.com, and Legacy Distribution Group, www.legacydistributiongroup.com, Global Sciences is delivering quality CBD products in retail and e-commerce formats nationwide. The Direct Store Delivery (DSD) provides distribution services for multiple vendors of CBD-infused products and non-CBD products throughout the Colorado and Wyoming territories servicing over 750 C-store and large box retailers with expansion plans to exceed 5,000 stores in the next 12-24 months. In addition to Legacy Distribution, it has a manufacturing division, Resinosa LLC www.Resinosa.com, with its capabilities to provide cGMP manufacturing to the CBD industry with both private label and white label CBD and non-CBD product lines.

