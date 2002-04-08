SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) ( OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, announced that it has been named to the Fortune 500 list for the first time. With over $8.0 billion in revenue in 2021, Opendoor debuted at number 425 on the list.



“To debut on the Fortune 500 after our first year as a public company and only eight years after our inception is an honor and significant milestone for Opendoor. Since our founding in 2014, we have been on a path to transform the $2.3 trillion housing industry and reshape a broken, offline process into a far superior digital experience,” said Eric Wu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is a testament to our tremendous progress to date, and marks only the beginning of the exciting future that lies ahead for Opendoor.”

In its 68th year, the Fortune 500 ranks U.S. companies by total revenues for their respective fiscal year. For more information about the Fortune 500 list, visit http://fortune.com/fortune500.

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets nationwide.The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com .

