FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, will be onsite at LendIt Fintech from May 25 to May 26 in New York City to feature its lending solutions that efficiently handle large volume operations, optimize workflows and improve the customer experience.



As a leading provider of loan servicing solutions in the auto financial services industry, Conduent supports 14 million consumer loans and leases, translating into managing more than $120 billion in assets. A team of financial industry experts will be in booth 412 to discuss how Conduent’s Loan Manager, a cloud-based loan and lease servicing and collections platform, delivers improved account servicing and better collections recovery rates.

Conduent’s Loan Manager solution helps banks and specialty financial institutions:

Improve the customer service experience with real-time, accurate data

Lower IT and operations costs by as much as 25% by improving process efficiencies across loan and lease servicing and collections operations

Integrate with other service providers through an extensive API library

Drive higher consumer satisfaction rates through omnichannel capabilities

“The current financial services environment is ripe for breakthroughs in operational efficiency and customer experience. However, seizing on opportunities is difficult if an organization is mired in challenges like complex legacy systems, back-office processing hurdles, or high-volume call center needs,“ said Jeff Higdon, senior director, consumer lending and capital markets at Conduent. “Our teams and technologies meet the challenges head-on and clear a new path to digital experiences and business growth.”

To learn more about quickly tailoring, scaling, and evolving loan, lease and collections operations using Loan Manager, visit Conduent at LendIt Fintech.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S., or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

