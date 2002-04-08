KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) (the “Company”) announced today that members of management will host investor meetings at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. To request a meeting, please contact your Baird salesperson.



In addition, H&R Block’s chief financial officer, Tony Bowen, is currently scheduled for a fireside chat at 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The live presentation can be accessed directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/baird64/hrb/1751120, and the replay will be available beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 and continuing for 90 days at https://wsw.com/webcast/baird64/hrb/1751120. The replay will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/events-calendar.

