FORT WORTH, Texas, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Logan Square, a brand-new community located near downtown Fort Worth, Texas. This community offers spacious, single-family homes situated near major employers, great shopping and dining opportunities, local schools and incredible area amenities.

At Logan Square, LGI Homes is offering a lineup of five of their most popular single-family plans. Ranging in size from 1,316 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths, to just over 2,500 square feet with five bedrooms and two-and-a -half baths, every home in this lineup has been thoughtfully designed with today’s homebuyer in mind. Inside, homes include spacious layouts, fully equipped kitchens, generously sized bedrooms and an array of incredible, included upgrades. Featuring LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, every home at Logan Square will come complete with a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding, beautiful flooring, recessed LED lighting, professional front yard landscaping, fully fenced back yards, fiber access and so much more.

Located just off I-35, Logan Square is perfectly positioned near all of life’s necessities. Residents will enjoy close proximity to the exciting attractions of downtown Fort Worth and Arlington, as well as several area amenities such as Benbrook Lake and Lake Arlington. Within the community, LGI Homes is constructing an extraordinary community park with a splash pad, children’s playground, picnic areas and walking trails.

New homes at Logan Square start from the $290s with quick move-in opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour of this exceptional community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 705-2166 ext 1082 or visit LGIHomes.com/LoganSquare.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

