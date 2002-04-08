SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( AXSM) securities between December 20, 2019 and April 22, 2022, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Axsome is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies for central nervous system ("CNS") disorders in the U.S. The Company is developing AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine.

What is this Case About: Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( AXSM, Financial) Made Misleading Statements in Connection with its New Drug Application for AXS-07 for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

According to the complaint, defendants touted AXS-07’s regulatory and commercial prospects in anticipation of the Company submitting a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine (the “AXS-07 NDA”) based on the drug’s positive results in two Phase 3 trials. However, unbeknownst to investors, the Company’s preparation and eventual submission of the AXS-07 NDA was plagued with chemistry, manufacturing, and control (“CMC”) issues.

On November 5, 2020, Axsome reported the Company’s third quarter 2020 results, disclosing that the Company “plans to submit the [AXS-07] NDA to the FDA in the first quarter of 2021, versus previous guidance of the fourth quarter of 2020, to allow for inclusion of supplemental manufacturing information to ensure a robust submission package.” On this news, Axsome’s stock price fell $5.22 per share, or 6.99%, to close at $69.51 per share on November 5, 2020.

Then, on April 25, 2022, Axsome disclosed in an SEC filing that, “[o]n April 22, 2022, Axsome . . . was informed by the [FDA] that [CMC] issues identified during the FDA’s review of the Company’s [NDA] for its AXS-07 product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine are unresolved.” That filing also disclosed that “[b]ased upon the time remaining in the NDA review cycle, the Company expects to receive a Complete Response Letter [(‘CRL’)] with respect to this NDA on or about the Prescription Drug User Fee Act [(‘PDUFA’)] target action date of April 30, 2022.” On this news, Axsome’s stock price fell $8.60 per share, or 21.99%, to close at $30.50 per share on April 25, 2022.

Finally, on May 2, 2022, Axsome announced that it received a CRL from the FDA regarding the AXS-07 NDA for the acute treatment of migraine. According to the Company, “[t]he principal reasons given in the CRL relate to [CMC] considerations” including “the need for additional CMC data pertaining to the drug product and manufacturing process.”

