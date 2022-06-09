NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wells Fargo & Company (“Wells Fargo” or the “Company”) (: WFC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Wells Fargo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 9, 2022, the New York Times published an article entitled “Federal Prosecutors Open Criminal Inquiry of Wells Fargo’s Hiring Practices.” The article reported, in relevant part, that federal prosecutors are investigating whether Wells Fargo violated federal laws by conducting fake job interviews in order to meet the Company’s diverse slate requirement.

On this news, Wells Fargo’s stock price fell $3.68 per share, or 8.62%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $38.99 per share on June 13, 2022.

