GUANGZHOU, China, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today announced the resignation of Mr. Jing Rong as a director from the Board, and the appointment of Dr. Licen Lisa Xu as an independent director to the Board.



Dr. Xu has over 15 years of experience in driving the productization and lifecycle for life science and biomedical products, from conceptualization and research to development and commercialization. She is the chief commercial officer of FlashDx Inc., a molecular diagnostics point-of-care solution company, and an independent board member of Ribbon Biolab, a company specialized in the production of synthetic DNAs. Dr. Xu served as a vice president on strategic product management and lifecycle management at Roche Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG for the development of diagnostic tests, instruments and digital solutions, and a vice president on strategic marketing and product management at Illumina Inc. Dr. Xu has a Ph.D. degree in molecular biology from University of Zurich and a master of science degree in biophysics from Tsinghua University, and completed the business executive education program from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Yusheng Han, Burning Rock’s chairman of the Board and chief executive officer, commented, “We would like to sincerely thank Mr. Rong for his service to the Company and contribution on our board. We are delighted to have Dr. Xu, a highly qualified expert with wealth of experience in our industry, to join our board. We are confident that her extensive experience will be of great value to our firm.”

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

