BURLINGTON, Mass., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that Emovis UK, one of the world’s leading providers of toll-based mobility solutions, is leveraging the award-winning Progress® WhatsUp® Gold network monitoring software to monitor its entire IT ecosystem, eliminating blind spots and reducing the impact of performance issues with early detection.



Emovis builds tolling systems that allow for free-flowing traffic and oversees large bridge projects in the UK. The success of its projects is tightly tied to the performance of its infrastructure. Emovis’ prior network monitoring solution had a simple alerting system that notified operators when endpoints went down but was unable to surface indication of degraded states or provide updates when they were recovered. When Emovis looked for a new monitoring solution to address the blind spots being experienced within their distributed 400 endpoint environment, they turned to WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution. Their selection was based on the comprehensive visibility and alerting system fine tuning that WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution provides.

“Before WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution, when a service went down and we were unaware of it, we’d be in a situation where automatic payments were not being processed, which caused higher call volumes to our contact center, missed KPIs and financial penalties,” said James Scott, Head of Infrastructure, Emovis Operations UK. “WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution has helped us to plug gaps in our monitoring visibility, respond faster to problems and save thousands of pounds on the cost of the software alone.”

With WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution, Emovis is now able to holistically manage its infrastructure from a single detailed interactive map, providing complete 24/7 visibility of all applications, Web services and network devices for the first time. The product’s advanced alerting system, and integration with incident response tools such as OpsGenie, enables the Emovis IT administrators to quickly troubleshoot incidents before they impact the business and prevent them from recurring.

“Visibility and context are the backbone required for maintaining a healthy private cloud ecosystem,” said Jason Dover, VP, Product Strategy, Enterprise Application Experience, Progress. “The way Emovis UK has leveraged WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution to improve efficiency, shorten resolution time and reduce negative financial impact from SLA violation is indicative of how our customers put the solution to use in their environments every day. Application services and data are the lifeblood of modern organizations and assuring the availability of the infrastructures that provide access, is critical. We’re proud of the opportunity we have to help our customers address this challenge with our solutions.”

WhatsUp Gold IT empowers operations teams to monitor and manage their business applications and the resources that support them to ensure high levels of performance and availability. WhatsUp Gold network monitoring solution was named a 2021 “Network Monitoring Emotional Footprint Champion” by SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group , and regularly receives high marks from peer-to-peer review sites such as G2 .

For more information, read the Emovis UK case study here .

