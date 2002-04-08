TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND; ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it has satisfied the conditions to increase its effective ownership interest from 25% to 50% in the Lagoa Salgada VMS project (the “Project”) in Portugal. Ascendant has spent US$9 million on the Project and has made a US$1 million payment to the optionor, Mineral & Financial Investment AG ("M&FI"), as required under the original earn in agreement. Ascendant expects to satisfy the conditions to increase its stake in the Project to 80% by year end.



Mark Brennan, Ascendant’s Executive Chairman commented, “We are thrilled by the outcomes of the development work conducted at Lagoa Salgada since our acquisition. On the exploration front, the yield of tonnage to resources has been exceptional suggesting significant resource growth still to come and on the technical front we are seeing better results than initially expected across the board. We remain optimistic that Lagoa Salgada will become a world class project.”

Effective May 25, 2022, M&FI and Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda have confirmed cumulative development expenditures at Lagoa Salgada in excess of US$9 million. Additionally, a US$1 million payment to M&FI has been completed. As such, Ascendant now holds an effective 50% interest in the Project.

As per the earn-in agreement, the Company has the option to earn an additional 30%, totaling an 80% effective interest in the Project, by completing a feasibility study by December 22, 2022 and making a final payment of US$2.5 million to M&FI.

As previously reported, the feasibility study has commenced following the completion in August 2021 of a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA for the Lagoa Salgada Project”, which is available on the company’s website and SEDAR. The PEA highlights a low capital-intensive project (Capex US$132 million) with an after tax NPV8% of $246 million and an IRR of 55% at conservative long term metal prices. The PEA presents a low capex, low operating cost, high margin underground mining operation with strong economics and the opportunity for significant benefit to the Company, the local stakeholders, and will boost Portugal’s economy through exports, taxes and local employment.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.



Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

The Venda Nova deposit at Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06 % ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93 % ZnEq in the North Zone; and 4.42 million tonnes of Indicated Resources @ 1.50 % CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35 % CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Mark Brennan Nicholas Campbell, CFA Executive Chairman, Founder Director, Corporate Development Tel: +1-647-796-0023 Tel: +1-905-630-0148 [email protected] [email protected]

