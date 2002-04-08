Seoul, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok V: Returns, a Multi-Platform MMORPG game, has been officially launched in Oceania on May 25, 2022.



Ragnarok V: Returns, the sequel to Ragnarok Online: Valkyrie Uprising which reached over 5 million users in global, was developed by Gravity NeoCyon, the subsidiary in Korea, and Gravity has published the game. It provides more impressive graphics maximizing Ragnarok’s attraction and users can play the game according to their own style freely.

The mobile version can be downloaded on Google Play and Apple App Store, and PC version has been released on the official website. In addition, Gravity has held various events to celebrate its official launching.

[Ragnarok V: Returns_Official Website] https://www.ragnarokv.com

[Ragnarok V: Returns_Official Facebook Fanpage]

https://www.facebook.com/ROValkyrieUprising

[Ragnarok V: Returns_Official Steam Page]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1865770/Ragnarok_V_Returns

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

