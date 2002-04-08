VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) ( INM), a leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, today announced that a peer-reviewed scientific study entitled “Effects of Rare Phytocannabinoids on the Endocannabinoid System of Human Keratinocytes” has been published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The study, in collaboration with Dr. Mauro Maccarrone, Professor and Chair of Biochemistry at the Department of Biotechnological and Applied Clinical Sciences, University of L’Aquila, Italy, highlights the biological activity of tetrahydrocannabivarin (“THCV”), cannabichromene (“CBC”) and other rare cannabinoids and their potential role in addressing various skin conditions.



In the peer-reviewed study, researchers analyzed the effects of rare cannabinoids THCV, CBC, cannabigerol (“CBG”) and cannabigerolic acid (“CBGA”) on the major endocannabinoid system elements in skin cells. Using a widely recognized in vitro model of human keratinocytes, researchers studied how these cannabinoids interacted with several receptors including cannabinoid receptors and other endocannabinoid system components. In summary, each cannabinoid had distinct biological activity via the endocannabinoid system. In particular, THCV was shown to perform as a cannabinoid receptor 1 (“CB1”) antagonist and have a high affinity for the human transient receptor potential vanilloid 1 (“TRPV1”), which is involved in skin sensation, as did CBC albeit to a lesser extent. The results from the study support additional research of these rare cannabinoids for their potential effect on skin conditions.

“This study represents the first systematic analysis of the effects of the rare cannabinoids THCV, CBC, CBGA and CBG on the major endocannabinoid system elements using human keratinocytes. These initial observations should be considered when exploring the therapeutic potential of rare cannabinoids for the treatment of human skin disease,” said InMed’s scientific advisor, Dr. Mauro Maccarrone.

“This peer-reviewed study provides important scientific research investigating the distinctly different physiological effects of rare cannabinoids,” said Dr. Eric Hsu, Senior VP, Preclinical Research and Development. “As we continue to expand our portfolio of rare cannabinoids, including THCV and CBC, evidence-based research is imperative to improving our understanding of their biological activity. There is growing interest in the potential benefits of rare cannabinoids and this study represents InMed’s commitment to contributing to the body of research of rare cannabinoids.”

The journal article can be accessed here: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/10/5430

InMed’s subsidiary, BayMedica LLC (BayMedica”), manufactures commercial-scale, high purity, bioidentical rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry. BayMedica launched B2B sales of THCV in June 2020, adding to its portfolio which also includes cannabidivarin (“CBDV”), cannabicitran (“CBT”) and CBC.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary BayMedica LLC, the Company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is also a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com and www.baymedica.com.

