DENVER, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., ( BANX) (“ArrowMark Financial” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s May 31, 2022, estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was $21.34, down $0.02 from the prior month.



In addition, ArrowMark Financial announced the appointment of Dana Staggs as President. Mr. Staggs has more than 27 years of experience leading organizations. He has been with ArrowMark Partners for five years as a Managing Director, helping lead the private debt and equity investments strategy at the firm. Mr. Staggs has been working on the ArrowMark Financial Corp. team since 2020, focused on origination, diligence, and management of the investment portfolio.

Prior to joining ArrowMark Partners in 2017, Mr. Staggs worked in similar capacities at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Barclays Bank PLC. He served over 10 years in the U.S. Navy attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander after graduating from the United States Naval Academy.

“Dana has been contributing his expertise as a leader and his knowledge in corporate development and origination to ArrowMark Financial Corp. for over two years. I am pleased to have Dana as an official member of the management team,” stated Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman and CEO.

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

Contact:

Julie Muraco

Investor Relations

212-468-5441