Beijing, China, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited ( BAOS) (“Baosheng” or the “Company”), a China-based online marketing solution provider, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on June 9, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement and the matter is closed.



On February 1, 2022, the Company was notified by Nasdaq its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A), and was given a 180-day extension, or until August 1, 2022 to regain compliance. Effective May 24, 2022, the Company effected a 1-for-3.2 reverse stock split, which was reflected with Nasdaq and in the marketplace at the opening of business on May 25, 2022.

The Notification Letter the Company received from Nasdaq on June 9, 2022 noted that the Company evidenced a closing bid price of its ordinary shares at or greater than the $1.00 per share minimum requirement for the last 10 consecutive business days, from May 25 through June 8, 2022. Nasdaq stated that accordingly, Baosheng has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an online marketing solution provider in China. The Company advises advertisers on online marketing strategies, offers value-added advertising optimization services and facilitates the deployment of online ads in various forms, such as search ads, in-feed ads, mobile app ads and social media marketing ads. The Company is dedicated to helping its advertiser clients manage their online marketing activities with a view to achieving their business goals. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at http://ir.bsacme.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” ”anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

