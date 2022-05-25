PR Newswire

Virtual Queuing Program Allows Passengers To Reserve A Slot For TSA Security for Stress-Free, Predictable Travel

QUEENS, N.Y., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) and JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, announced the launch of a free virtual queuing program at Terminal 4. JFK T4 Reserve powered by CLEAR allows travelers at JFK's T4 to plan ahead and reserve a dedicated security lane time slot for their party – giving them a more predictable and stress-free travel experience.

"This innovative program will help to ensure that we are continuing to provide an efficient, best-in-class experience for all traveling through Terminal 4," said Roel Huinink, President and CEO of JFKIAT. "JFKIAT is committed to integrating cutting-edge technologies that will bolster our operations, and we are proud to collaborate with CLEAR to introduce this initiative to our customers."

"The rebound of the travel industry means more people are heading to the airport this weekend, and CLEAR's technology is making traveling through JFK T4 more seamless and less stressful than ever," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "JFKIAT has been a fantastic, innovative partner that has always sought to elevate the customer experience, and we're proud to work with them to launch our Reserve powered by CLEAR lane."

How It Works

Reserve: To use the free JFK T4 Reserve powered by CLEAR lane, just visit the dedicated website where you can enter your flight details, the size of your party, and find a reservation time that works for you.

To use the free JFK T4 Reserve CLEAR lane, just visit the where you can enter your flight details, the size of your party, and find a reservation time that works for you. Confirm : Once you select your reservation time, finish booking by entering your email, and confirming your details. You'll receive a confirmation email and QR code.

: Once you select your reservation time, finish booking by entering your email, and confirming your details. You'll receive a confirmation email and QR code. Go: When you arrive at airport security, look for signs pointing to the Reserve powered by CLEAR lane. Scan your QR code with our staff and enjoy the fast lane right to TSA screening and security.

Reservations can be made online up to 72 hours in advance of a flight's scheduled departure. Reservation times are available based on the passenger's selected flight; slots are available starting at least 60 minutes before domestic flights and at least 75 minutes before international flights. The dedicated JFK Reserve security entry point is open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. – the security checkpoint's busiest time.

CLEAR first launched its free checkpoint reservation system at Orlando International Airport (MCO) in October 2021. In December, CLEAR acquired Whyline Inc. , a leading provider of virtual queuing and appointment technology; today's launch marks the seventh airport to offer CLEAR's free Reserve program. Other airports offering Reserve include Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), and Calgary International Airport (YYC).

In addition to Reserve, CLEAR Plus expedited security lanes are available in Terminals 2 and 4 at JFK, as well as at EWR, LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Westchester County Airport (HPN). Subscribing CLEAR Plus members can use the company's network of 120+ dedicated lanes across 43 airports to verify their identity with their eyes, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 12 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

About JFKIAT

JFK International Air Terminal, LLC. (JFKIAT) is the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, one of the most active air terminals in the New York area, serving 33 international and domestic airlines with an annual passenger volume of more than 21 million travelers in 2019. Terminal 4 is the first existing airport terminal in the U.S. to receive LEED Gold certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for operations and maintenance. The Terminal's expansive Retail Lounge offers an unparalleled experience for travelers with a wide range of food and beverage and retail options, from chic to upscale and from convenience stores, to electronics, accessories and gifts. Terminal 4 was the first air terminal in North America operated by a private management company. JFKIAT's managing member is Schiphol USA Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Royal Schiphol Group. Visit us at http://www.jfkt4.nyc , like us on Instagram and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-launches-free-reserve-powered-by-clear-lane-at-terminal-4-in-john-f-kennedy-international-airport-301554843.html

SOURCE CLEAR