CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced the launch of its newest platform, Real Good Crispy Tots, in select Walmart stores and online.

Made from nutritious ingredients, Real Good Foods' Crispy Tots are 100% Grain-Free and Gluten-Free, with only 6g net carbs and packed with 10g protein per serving. Real Good Foods' nutritious Crispy Tots do not use processed flours or grains like conventional tater tots, but rather real food ingredients such as cauliflower, eggs, lupin beans and cheese. Crispy Tots are currently available in Real Good Foods' Original flavor with additional seasoned flavors expected to launch in the coming months.

"These Crispy Tots are the result of our mission to make our favorite comfort foods more nutritious and improve human health. A delicious low carb tot with protein was not an easy product design, and I am proud of our talented, dedicated team that worked hard to make this possible," said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company. "Unlike other food options on shelves today that are made with processed grains and are loaded with carbohydrates, our nutritious tots have a limited amount of carbs and are loaded with protein. Through our expansion with Walmart, we are able to make nutritious food more accessible throughout the U.S., and in turn, improve the lives of Walmart Shoppers looking for healthier options in the frozen food aisle."

To learn more about Real Good Foods and to find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 420,000 followers. For interviews with Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman, email [email protected].

