Brooklyn, NY, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. ( CETX, CETXP), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, will present at the in-person LD Micro Invitational XII Conference being held at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, CA June 7 – 9, 2022.



Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil will conduct 25-minute in-person one-on-one meetings during the conference and deliver the Company’s in-person presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below.

LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: June 7 – 9, 2022

Location: Westlake Village, CA

Presentation Time: June 8, 2022 at 11:30 am ET (8:30 am PT) in TRACK 3

Webcast: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentations

Speakers: Cemtrex Chief Executive Officer Saagar Govil

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Cemtrex management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX, Financial) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems. www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of an offering, gross proceeds from an offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



