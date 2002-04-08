NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. ( COCO, Financial), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



William Blair 42 nd Annual Growth Stock Conference : Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Benmoussa, Chief Financial Officer, will present in-person in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference: Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman; Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Benmoussa, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. The webcast for these events will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.thevitacococompany.com. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company was co-founded in 2004 by Chairman Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

