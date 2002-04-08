TULSA, OK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, today announced it has entered into a Channel Partner Agreement with Tego Cyber Inc. to market the Tego Guardian cyberthreat application to the energy and aerospace industries in the Midwestern United States.

The oil and gas utilities industry constantly face threats from cyber incidents and data breaches. The ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in May 2021 had a huge impact on the industry. In February 2022, it was also reported that European oil facilities were hit by cyberattacks and were forced to operate at a limited capacity. These latest incidents prove that the oil and gas supply process is heavily dependent on IT systems and that the critical operations could be disrupted by IT not working due to a cyber-attack.

In August 2021, the American Petroleum Institute updated cybersecurity standards for pipelines. It was recommended that ICS/OT security should not just cover traditional control systems but also modern systems that relate to critical operations. It also recommended that ICS/OT security should assess the current risk, including the system, threats, and impact. ~ Source: https://www.trendmicro.com/

With this agreement in place, AppSwarm now has the resources to create a new revenue stream in the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Tego Guardian is a proactive intelligent cyberthreat hunting tool that gives macro enterprises the ability to quickly track threats throughout their networks, mapping out exposures and expediting remediation. What makes the Tego Guardian different from other threat intelligence applications is that it provides a client’s cybersecurity team with a detailed ‘who, what, when, and where’ of a potential cyber threat. Other applications may identify that something is ‘malicious’ but do not provide any additional information. It is then up to the client’s cybersecurity team to research the threats to establish what actions need to be taken. The Tego Guardian automates the process, increasing the efficiency of security operations thereby saving time and money.

"Our Channel Partner Agreement with Tego Cyber provides Appswarm the opportunity to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market,” commented Christopher Bailey, CEO of AppSwarm Corp. “Cybersecurity is no longer an afterthought but now has to become a major component-critical infrastructure for any organization. We are in the process of interviewing and hiring oil and gas industry veterans to head up our sales team and will provide updates as we progress,” continued Mr. Bailey.

For updates on our projects please reach AppSwarm at

https://www.app-swarm.com/cybersecurity/

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (“the Company”) was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top-end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

[email protected]