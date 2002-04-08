Existing Client Expands Use of RevID’s Automated Charge Reconciliation to Help Eliminate Revenue Leakage

Atlanta, GA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avelead , a Streamline Health Company ( STRM), today announced that it has executed an agreement to implement its automated charge reconciliation solution RevID with its first MEDITECH electronic health record (“EHR”) customer. The agreement is an expansion of Avelead’s existing relationship with a prominent healthcare system that manages 80+ facilities throughout the United States.

Avelead’s flagship RevID solution eliminates revenue leakage before it happens by helping identify, review and reconcile potential charge mistakes prior to billing. In addition, RevID’s real-time visibility and control enables greater accountability within the revenue system, providing a top-down view of departmental performance.



“The expansion of RevID’s footprint into our first MEDITECH-based facility will allow us to increase our overall customer base, demonstrating the value our software provides to our healthcare system clients,” stated Jawad Shaikh, President and CEO, Avelead. “Our initial engagement with this healthcare system included facilities using other EHRs. The addition of a MEDITECH user validates the EHR-agnostic nature of RevID and its ability to help eliminate revenue leakage prior to billing. We appreciate the trust our healthcare partners continue to place in our ability to help put an end to lost revenue.”

About Avelead

Avelead , a Streamline Health Company, empowers hospitals and health systems to thrive by eliminating leaking revenue from every healthcare setting. With Avelead’s results-based software, hospitals can proactively identify discrepancies, centralize data, and confirm revenue capture for improved financial performance. Avelead’s unique healthcare solutions currently support more than 140 providers across the country.

For more information about Avelead’s services and solutions, visit www.avelead.com

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net .

