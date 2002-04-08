ANDOVER, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems ( CASA), a key contributor to the CableLabs® Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) specification, today announced it has demonstrated multi-vendor interoperability within the FMA environment at CableLabs Q2 Interoperability event. Casa Systems’ powerful, software based FMA offering including its Axyom™ vRMD manager and Remote MACPHY node were tested in a multi-vendor lab environment demonstrating both interoperability and compliance with the latest FMA standards.



“FMA is the next generation of HFC architecture and a natural evolution of DOCSIS® infrastructure,” said Weidong Chen, Chief Technical Officer at Casa Systems. “CableLabs FMA Interop allows vendors to work together to test and demonstrate solutions based on this evolving standard. With nearly two decades of DOCSIS expertise delivering industry-leading cable solutions to our customers, our FMA solution consistently meets industry standards and is poised to accelerate cable’s transformation to next gen cloud-based networks.”

Casa Systems’ Flexible MAC Architecture: Interoperable design with powerful advantages

Using a cloud-first approach, Casa Systems’ FMA solution provides full control plane functionality that delivers a new level of interoperability and operational agility for virtual, cloud-native and edge network functions. Casa Systems’ innovative end-to-end FMA solution includes next-gen Remote MACPHY Devices (RMDs) managed by Casa Systems’ virtual FMA Controller to orchestrate, onboard, manage and scale deployments. The RMD provides an evolutionary path for operators to transition from I-CCAP and Remote PHY to Remote MACPHY as a strategic step towards DOCSIS 4.0 (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification). With the Casa Systems’ FMA solution, operators can accelerate their network transformation and deployment of new services with a consistent cloud platform that extends across the network from the data center to the edge.

About Casa Systems Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. ( CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

PR CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas

Casa Systems, Inc.

100 Old River Road

Andover, Mass. 01810

+1.817.909.8921

[email protected]