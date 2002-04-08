MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. ( SBET, Financial) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven user engagement and conversion solutions for the emerging U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that SharpLink has expanded its technology collaboration with Quintar Inc. to provide for the integration of SharpLink’s C4 sports betting conversion capabilities into Quintar’s q.Reality-enabled Metaverse experiences in legalized sports betting states.



Quintar is the world’s first fan technology platform company to enable live sports Metaverse experiences; and recently announced that it is partnering with a major telecommunications company to change the way fans watch live sports by allowing access to augmented reality (AR) content in arenas and sports venues as the games are being played using its partner’s 5G network. Quintar has named SharpLink Gaming as its sports betting integration partner to provide real-time sports betting content and conversion tools for fans to become sports bettors through Quintar’s Metaverse platform.

From online casinos to live sporting events, the Metaverse is expected to ultimately offer users fully immersive gaming experiences and entirely new dimensions of engagement with the sports, teams and players they love. Bloomberg Intelligence reports that the Metaverse may reach $800 billion in market value by 2024, and quoted an industry source saying, “Seven of the eleven largest companies in the world have set their future on the Metaverse. And with good reason. We believe the Metaverse will be the most consequential technology trend of the coming two decades.”

Jeff Jonas, Co-Founder, President and Chief Business Officer of Quintar, stated, “As the U.S. sports betting market continues to mature and expand, combining immersive Metaverse experiences with real-time, personalized betting offers is sure to become very popular with – and in demand by – passionate and casual sports fans, alike. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with SharpLink Gaming’s proven and talented sports gaming engineers and technologists to help ensure that we remain at the leading edge of innovation in sports, gaming and entertainment experiences for the Metaverse.”

“In development for over two years and validated in real world applications by major sports leagues and sportsbooks, SharpLink’s C4 sports betting conversion solution – built from the ground up and designed specifically for the U.S. sports betting market – is helping to distinguish SharpLink as a trusted source and the obvious choice for high performance digital solutions that deliver quantifiable results for our valued customers and partners, like Quintar,” noted Rob Phythian, Co-Founder and CEO of SharpLink.

About Quintar, Inc.

Quintar is a Silicon Valley company focused on Augmented Reality experiences for live sports and entertainment events. The Company’s Q.reality Platform uses a combination of long range registration to place accurate, dynamic AR content on the field, course or court, and live stereoscopic streaming, allowing content creators and rights holders to deliver personalized, socialized and gamified experiences for fans on mobile phones, TVs and AR wearables at the venue or in their own living room. Solutions like ecommerce, sports betting, games and NFT marketplaces can also be integrated into the platform to help enhance engagement. For more information, visit www.quintar.ai.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, AI-enabled behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming and iGaming sectors. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

