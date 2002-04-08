Company to Showcase Gourmet-Grade Pacific White Shrimp to LD Micro Invitational XII Attendees

DALLAS, TX, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. ( SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), has been invited to attend the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference June 7-9, 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Westlake Village, California.

NaturalShrimp President and Chief Executive Officer Gerald Easterling, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer William Delgado, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Untermeyer, and DVM Aquatic Species Consultant Christine Huynh will attend the events in-person where they will participate in one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company’s recent and upcoming key milestones, RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) technology and commercialization opportunities.

NaturalShrimp management will also deliver the Company’s in-person presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XII which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below and will also be available on the NaturalShrimp investor relations website at ir.naturalshrimp.com.

Chef Douwe Iedema will be preparing NaturalShrimp’s farm-to-table sushi grade shrimp that will be available for tasting during the LD Micro Invitational XII on Tuesday, June 7 at 1:00 pm Pacific time and 4:00 pm Pacific time at the NaturalShrimp booth.

LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: June 7-9, 2022

Format: Presentation and In-person one-on-one meetings

Attendees: President and Chief Executive Officer Gerald Easterling, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

William Delgado, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Untermeyer, DVM

Aquatic Species Consultant Christine Huynh

Presentation: Tuesday, June 7 at 8:00pm ET (5:00pm PT) in TRACK 2

Webcast Registration: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on LD Micro Invitational XII, please contact LD Micro or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

