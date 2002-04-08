NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. ( FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will host its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST in a virtual-only format.



The meeting can be accessed at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FLNT2022 or at the Investor Relations page of Fluent’s website at investors.fluentco.com.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2022 can attend the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice. Shareholders who do not intend to vote or submit a question during the virtual meeting and other interested parties may access the meeting as guests.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relation site approximately 24 hours after the close of the meeting, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. ( FLNT) is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

(212) 785-0431

[email protected]