Cignal AI Forecasts 150,000 400Gbps Pluggable Modules to be Shipped by Mid-year 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today announced that it has shipped more than 100,000 400G Coherent Digital Signal Processors (CDSPs), enabling open and standards-based pluggable solutions for cloud and carrier networks worldwide. Marvell's CDSP portfolio includes Canopus™, the industry's first 7nm CDSP enabling 400G ZR/ZR+, metro and long haul pluggable optical modules, and the Marvell® Deneb™, an ultra-low power, multi-mode 400G DSP for OpenZR+ and OpenROADM.

Marvell has paved the way for an industry-wide paradigm shift in deployment models for pluggables with several industry firsts:

Fueled the industry's first 400G ZR/ZR+ QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors for data center interconnect (DCI) applications in cloud networks.

Delivered the industry's first 400ZR module with coherent DSP for hyperscale cloud data networks.

Enabled the industry's first and highest performing 200G and 400G CFP2 deployments in networks worldwide.

Delivered the industry's first and only DSP to enable probabilistic shaping within a CFP2 form factor.

Created the industry's largest open ecosystem of partners offering standards-based small form factor coherent pluggable modules that enable massive scalable bandwidth in metro, access and DCI transport networks.

Enabled the industry's first CDSP to integrate power and thermal management functionality to support operation over the entire industrial temperature range, from -40C to 85C.

Marvell's turnkey offering and validation infrastructure is bringing the power of complex CDSP and optics integration to both established and new module vendors. Marvell CDSPs offer cloud and carriers the flexibility and performance required to seamlessly upgrade their networks to meet the increased demand for more bandwidth and expand their addressable market with minimal investment. The CDSPs also enable the advancement of disaggregated optical architectures for global operators and accelerate the adoption of IP-over-DWDM for both carrier and DCIs. With the 100,000-shipment milestone, Marvell's CDSPs are ushering in a new industry-wide ecosystem around pluggability and interoperability.

"We are proud to see our vision of open pluggability everywhere come to life. This milestone is a testament to Marvell's leadership in delivering on our core values of performance innovation at the lowest power to drive mass deployment of 400G coherent pluggables," said Pranay Aiya, vice president, Product Marketing and Customer Applications Engineering at Marvell. "We are thankful to our team, customers and partners for helping us execute on this mission of industry firsts!"

"This milestone clearly demonstrates Marvell's successful leadership in creating and growing a complete 400Gbps pluggable ecosystem for coherent DSPs," said Scott Wilkinson, Lead Analyst for Optical Components at Cignal AI. "Marvell's abilities as a module vendor, supplier to other 400Gbps module vendors, and direct supplier to equipment manufacturers uniquely positions the company as a leading supplier of 400Gbps-capable pluggable optics."

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

