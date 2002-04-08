HOUSTON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation ( APA), today announced the opening of the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program application for the 2022-2023 planting season. Since the program’s launch in 2005, the company has donated more than 4.8 million trees to over 900 nonprofit organizations and government agencies.

“Enhancing green spaces, conserving critical habitats and accelerating large scale reforestation projects are meaningful initiatives that highlight the incredible importance of trees to our everyday lives,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president. “As we kick off the 17th year of the Apache Tree Grant Program, we look forward to working with partners across our operating areas who are dedicated to planting and caring for trees where they are most needed.”

The Apache Tree Grant Program is open to U.S. nonprofit organizations and government agencies in states where Apache has operations — currently Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Wyoming. Grant recipients must request a minimum of 50 one gallon, three gallon or five gallon trees per project or a minimum of 1,000 bareroot seedlings. Additionally, recipients must agree to receive all awarded trees in a single delivery and are required to provide ongoing care and maintenance of the trees. Grant awards will be announced in September 2022, and all trees must be received and planted or distributed no later than May 31, 2023.

Last season, the program donated more than 55,000 trees to 66 nonprofits, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Bayou Teche National Refuge in Louisiana and the Exploration Green Conservancy in Texas. Apache partnered with groups such as Tree New Mexico to create greenspaces for underserved communities, supported conservation projects such as the Big Bend Conservation Alliance in West Texas and contributed to wildlife habitat preservation in South Texas through the Friends of the Wildlife Corridor.

For more information and to apply to the 2022-2023 Apache Tree Grant Program, please visit www.apachelovestrees.com to submit an application by the Aug. 14, 2022 deadline. To view the Apache Tree Grant Program video and learn more, click here.

