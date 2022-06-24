NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
June 24, 2022
Shell plc announces that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below, following the vesting of a conditional award granted on June 18, 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (“PPSA”).
|POWERING PROGRESS SHARE AWARD
|PDMR
|VESTING DATE
|SHARE TYPE
|NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED
|Zoe Yujnovich
|June 20, 2022
|SHELL (AMS)
|53
The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of award granted in 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (PPSA)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|53
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
53
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|June 20, 2022
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue