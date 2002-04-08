SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased CareDx securities between February 24, 2021 and May 5, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until July 22, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/caredx-lawsuit-fraud-class-action

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The CareDx class action lawsuit alleges, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) CareDx had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service; (ii) these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) these practices rendered CareDx’s testing services revenue reported throughout the Class Period artificially inflated; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about CareDx’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the CareDx class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the CareDx class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines.

