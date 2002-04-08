Next-generation Systems Provide Broadcasters with Operational Efficiencies and New Options to Monetize Content and Build Audiences

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink ( VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will be showcasing its latest feature-packed AI-driven, automated and rapid-deploy production and content delivery solutions for live news, sports and event production at Broadcast Asia 2022, being held from June 1-2, 2022. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite at booth 5J3-14.

“Since our last gathering at Broadcast Asia, content owners are facing tougher operational challenges and demands than ever before and we are thrilled to share our latest solutions with attendees,” says Carleton M. Miller, CEO of Vislink. “We are proud to introduce our latest solutions designed to help broadcasters implement optimum workflows to capture and disseminate immediate and live video for sports, entertainment and newsgathering purposes.”

Vislink’s chief AI offerings include IQ Sports Producer, a live sports production and streaming solution that provides high-quality, economical video coverage for both professional and grass-roots sports, and vPilot, an AI-driven studio content production system that creates professional productions easily and affordably without a camera operator or director team. A multi-camera AI production can deliver a richer and more immersive production than may be possible using a single camera.

Vislink’s automated production systems feature the industry’s most advanced AI-powered action-tracking technology that has been developed and extensively deployed by Mobile Viewpoint. They combine premium-quality camera systems, including the Stellar Cam and HCAM wireless camera systems for sideline reporting, and professional-grade remote production technologies that leverage Vislink’s 50-plus years’ heritage covering prestigious live news and sports events. The result is a comprehensive, highly cost-effective technology platform that enables the production of sub-Tier 1 sporting events with video quality and production values equivalent to Tier 1 event coverage—all without the need for onsite staff.

Vislink will also be presenting its popular Trolley Live — a professional-grade broadcast camera and live streaming all-in-one-production unit. Trolley Live, which was widely deployed at the Tokyo Summer and Beijing Winter Olympics for remote reporting, is self-contained in one manageable portable box. It can set up easily and quickly and is ideal for remote live broadcasts.

Vislink will also be showcasing its end-to-end, unified all-IP workflow system featuring the integrated Quantum Receiver and LinkMatrix management platform, which bring together COFDM wireless camera systems and bonded cellular/5G roaming camera systems into one single managed solution. By integrating the two production workflows into one video source and configuration management platform, live event production teams can efficiently manage content capture from all types of wireless systems and bring advanced capabilities to REMI productions. This includes being able to send wireless camera feeds directly to YouTube and social media accounts, as well as enabling remote control of Quantum functions from anywhere in the workflow.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

