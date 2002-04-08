TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2022 (the “Meeting”).



At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved setting the number of directors of the Company at nine, and elected the following persons to serve as directors of the Company (the "Board"), each for a term of one year or until their successor is duly elected or appointed: James Albertelli, Michael Harris, James Kelsey, Grant Moon, Joseph Murin, Christy Soukhamneut, Mark Volosov, Ray Williams, and Gary Yeoman. The election of the Board reflects the Company’s continued commitment to growth and innovation.

The shareholders also approved the following actions at the Meeting: appointment of Marcum LLP as the Company's auditor; approval of an amendment to the Company’s by-laws to remove certain Canadian residency requirements of its elected directors; approval of a share consolidation, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, to be effected by the Board in its discretion, of the outstanding common shares of the Company at a consolidation ratio of up to 20:1; and approval of a Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “LTIP”).

The LTIP provides for broad-based equity awards to directors, officers, consultants and employees. The LTIP permits the granting of options, performance share units, restricted share units and/or deferred share units. The aggregate number of common shares of the Company to be reserved and set aside for issuance under the LTIP, together with all other established security-based compensation arrangements of the Company, will not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the time of granting the award (on a non-diluted basis). The LTIP is subject to final approval by the TSXV. A complete copy of the LTIP is available in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting, which is available at www.sedar.com.

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed the following officers of the Company: Gary Yeoman was appointed Executive Chairman, James Albertelli was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Angela Little was appointed Chief Financial Officer, and Stacy Mestayer was appointed Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

