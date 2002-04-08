AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. ( CHUY, Financial) today announced that the Company will host a virtual fireside chat as part of the Jefferies Consumer Conference. The webcast of this discussion will be available beginning on Monday, June 20, 2022 on the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com, under the “Investors” tab.



The Company will also be meeting in person with institutional investors on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, "unchained" look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto "If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!" For further information about Chuy's, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy's website at www.chuys.com.

